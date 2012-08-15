TP murder plot hatched hours before hoisting red flag at Party Congress

Just hours before the 20th Party Congress commenced here, P Mohanan, CPM district secretariat member and one among the secretaries of the organising committee, was sketching the plot for the murder of a ‘renegade’ who had turned fatal to the interests of the party.

As per the charge-sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Chandrasekharan murder case, Mohanan along with local party leaders C H Asokan, K C Ramachandran and K K Krishnan decided to kill Chandrasekharan at a meeting in the flower shop of Padayamkandi Raveendran on April 2 evening, hours before the hoisting of Red Flag marking the commencement of the Party Congress, held for the first time in Kozhikode.

On April 10, the very next day after conclusion of Party Congress, CPM local leaders hatched a detailed plot along with gangster ‘Kodi Suni’ at Chokli.

A close look at the charge-sheet would reveal certain points that undermine the arguments raised by the CPM for distancing itself from the murder.

It has pointed out that CPM Kannur district secretariat member Karayi Rajan had taken killer gang member Sijith alias Annan, who got injured while hacking Chandrasekharan, to Koothuparamba Cooperative Hospital for further treatment on May 5, 2012, the day after the murder.

Almost at the same time in Thiruvananthapuram, CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan was briefing mediapersons that ‘CPM had nothing to do with the murder’ and termed it as a high-level conspiracy to hunt CPM and LDF. Report also shows that as CPM state and district leaderships were accusing the UDF, police and the media of deliberately trying to put the onus of murder on the party, local CPM leaders were struggling to shield the suspects in the case. Meanwhile, legal experts appreciate the police investigators for coming up with a comprehensive charge-sheet within the stipulated period.

However, experts opine that certain points would have been included in the report. “As per the report, Kodi Suni hurled a bomb amidst the operation and the killer gang has been charged under various sections of the Explosives and Substances Act. However, the investigators could have explored the source of bomb used by the gang, which would have exposed the ‘bomb politics’ carried out in various regions of Kannur,” said N Suresh Babu, former SP of Kozhikode. Legal sources further questioned the omission of Section 153a in the charge-sheet. “The report said that a sticker with Arabic word ‘Masha Allah’ was pasted on the Innova car after the operation and arrested a person for preparing and pasting it. It should be noted that CPM leaders including CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan had then demanded to probe the role of extremist elements behind the murder pointing out the presence of that particular sticker.

Police should have conducted a detailed probe if the suspects had any plan for stoking communal disturbance besides changing the course of investigation. It is pertinent to note that if there occurred any delay in nabbing the accused, the message given by the sticker would have created much communal trouble,” said a senior advocate in Kozhikode.