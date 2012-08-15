Home States Kerala

TP murder plot hatched hours before hoisting red flag at Party Congress

Published: 15th August 2012 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2012 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Just hours before the 20th Party Congress commenced here, P Mohanan, CPM district secretariat member and one among the secretaries of the organising committee, was sketching the plot for the murder of a ‘renegade’ who had turned fatal to the interests of the party.

As per the charge-sheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the Chandrasekharan murder case, Mohanan along with local party leaders C H Asokan, K C Ramachandran and K K Krishnan decided to kill Chandrasekharan at a meeting in the flower shop of Padayamkandi Raveendran on April 2 evening, hours before the hoisting of Red Flag marking the commencement of the Party Congress, held for the first time in Kozhikode.

On April 10, the very next day after conclusion of Party Congress, CPM local leaders hatched a detailed plot along with gangster ‘Kodi Suni’ at Chokli.

A close look at the charge-sheet would reveal certain points that undermine the arguments raised by the CPM for distancing itself from the murder.

It has pointed out that CPM Kannur district secretariat member Karayi Rajan had taken killer gang member Sijith alias Annan, who got injured while hacking Chandrasekharan, to Koothuparamba Cooperative Hospital for further treatment on May 5, 2012, the day after the murder.

Almost at the same time in Thiruvananthapuram, CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan was briefing mediapersons that ‘CPM had nothing to do with the murder’ and termed it as a high-level conspiracy to hunt CPM and LDF. Report also shows that as CPM state and district leaderships were accusing the UDF, police and the media of deliberately trying to put the onus of murder on the party, local CPM leaders were struggling to shield the suspects in the case. Meanwhile, legal experts appreciate the police investigators for coming up with a comprehensive charge-sheet within the stipulated period.

However, experts opine that certain points would have been included in the report. “As per the report, Kodi Suni hurled a bomb amidst the operation and the killer gang has been charged under various sections of the Explosives and Substances Act. However, the investigators could have explored the source of bomb used by the gang, which would have exposed the ‘bomb politics’ carried out in various regions of Kannur,” said N Suresh Babu, former SP of Kozhikode.  Legal sources further questioned the omission of Section 153a in the charge-sheet.  “The report said that a sticker with Arabic word ‘Masha Allah’ was pasted on the Innova car after the operation and arrested a person for preparing and pasting it. It should be noted that CPM leaders including CPM state secretary Pinarayi Vijayan had then demanded to probe the role of extremist elements behind the murder pointing out the presence of that particular sticker.

Police should have conducted a detailed probe if the suspects had any plan for stoking communal disturbance besides changing the course of investigation. It is pertinent to note that if there occurred any delay in nabbing the accused, the message given by the sticker would have created much communal trouble,” said a senior advocate in Kozhikode.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp