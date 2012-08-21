Home States Kerala

Tuition teacher held for sexually abusing students

A tuition teacher and final year MBBS student Askar, 24, was held by the police for sexually abusing minor students in Kanhangad on Monday. Askar used to teach at the Chapter Tuition Centres near Kanhangad Bus stand and Iqbal Higher Secondary School during the weekends.

According to police, Askar sexually exploited five girls aged between 14 and 16. The issue came to light when one of these girls got pregnant. He is a final year MBBS student at the Pariyaram Medical College and used to teach Biology at the tuition centre.

He revealed having sexually assaulted other students too, when interrogated by the police. There was a separate room set up at the centre for this. The proprietor of the institute, a KSEB employee is absconding, said Hosdurg CI Venugopal.

Askar was later remanded after he was produced before the Hosdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate.          

