In a bid to do away with the plastic waste choking the cities, the Public Works Department (PWD) is all set to include plastic in its next revised manual to be released in 2013.

The move not only paves way for using plastic in roads constructed by the PWD in the state, but also reduces the cost of construction.

According to PWD Principal Secretary P H Kurien, plastic will be incorporated as a raw material for tarring roads in the next revised manual of the PWD.

“The preparatory work in this regard has already begun.

The technology comes from NATPAC, and a few test roads have also been laid.

We are now looking at the standardisation of the plastic material to be used and the size of the shredded plastic.

Once this is done, we will be able to incorporate plastic in the PWD manual,” he said.

As of now, the PWD roads in the state cannot use plastic as it is not included in the PWD manual, thereby causing a headache to the waste management agencies.

The CREDAI Clean City, one of the agencies that look into the segregation and shredding of plastic waste, has around 30 tonnes of the cleaned, shredded material accumulated in its plants here.

CREDAI Clean City Movement executive director Joseph Moonjely has said that, if the manual is revised, it will be a huge step forward in the management of plastic.

“In Tamil Nadu, the revision was done in 2002.

But here the situation is different, and agencies like ours have tonnes of shredded plastic waste.

It is because of this that we are now unable to take up plastic waste disposal in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

The revision will be a huge step forward in waste disposal,” he said.

According to the estimates of NATPAC, one kilometre of road will need one tonne of shredded plastic waste, which needs as many as 10 lakh plastic covers.

The covers could be sourced from 2,50,000 houses at the rate of four plastic covers per house.

The use of plastic will reduce the use of bitumen by 10 per cent, thereby bringing down the cost.

Apart from roads, plastic can also be used for the construction of medians and lamp posts.

