Rock avatar for Satchithanandan's poem

Malayalam poetry buffs are about to get rocked! A rock band based in Kozhikode is busy converting one of K Satchithanandan’s poems into a rock song.

Kozhikode-based rock band ‘Mappila Lahala’ is planning to release a rock version of Kozhippanku, one of Satchidanandan’s earlier poems and the poet himself is looking forward to it.

He said that the band had called him for permission to use the poem and that he was only too happy to permit it.

“Kozhippanku is one of my earlier poems and has been sung at various venues by people like Murali and Nedumudi Venu.

I have asked the band to do what they have to do and get back to me with the finished song,” he said.

The award-winning poet added that he was not worried about how the song would turn out.

“I listen to all genres of music including western rock.

I am looking forward to hearing this poem in its brand new avatar,” he said.

Muhsin Parari, one of the co-founders of the band, said that they had chosen the poem because of the strong social message that it confirmed.

“Kozhippanku is an extremely satirical poem.

It is extremely metaphorical and our interpretation of the poem relates to those sections of the society that have been marginalised due to urbanisation.

We will be collaborating with a hip-hop group named Street Academics for the song and the music has been composed by Roy George who worked on the background score for Malayalam movie Spirit.

He frequently collaborates with music director Shahbaz Aman,” he said.

‘Mappila Lahala’ was formed last year by Muhsin Parari, Zakaria, M Noushad, Juman and Nasrullah.

The song will be part of the band’s as yet unnamed debut album, the works of which are in progress.

The album also features a song sung and acted in by actor Mammukoya.