Petronet LNG Ltd’s (PLL) terminal worth Rs 4,200 crore which can produce 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year in the Puthuvype island off Kochi is expected to be commissioned by December.

Initiating the steps to enlarge the natural gas network in the state, Petronet LNG terminal officials have submitted a proposal to the KSRTC to convert buses to the compressed natural gas

(CNG) format. PLL is also holding talks with companies such as Hindustan Latex and Carborundum for the supply of LNG in 15-tonne tankers to these companies.

Talks with more companies in the state, which require small quantities of LNG, are on.

“We have submitted a proposal to the KSRTC to convert the buses to the CNG mode. To implement this, LNG hubs (small storage units of LNG) should be constructed. If all goes as planned, the KSRTC buses in the state can be converted to CNG mode resulting in less pollution as is practised in New Delhi,” said Pushp Khetarpal, senior vice-president, Petronet LNG-Kochi.

LNG will emit 20 per cent less carbon dioxide compared to oil and 50 per cent less carbon dioxide than coal. Petronet LNG is also in talks with vehicle manufacturers to develop vehicles that could support gas as fuel. In a step that could boost the gas consumption in the state, the PLL has also kept provisions for supplying LNG directly to those customers who are not connected with the gas pipeline.

The company has decided to synchronise commissioning of both the phases of the project and will be in a position to do it by December, the company officials said. It is estimated that the demand for gas will increase by 35 per cent all over the world whereas 6 per cent increase in the country is expected in the next few years.

India has a reserve of 51 trillion cubic feet of gas. “We are exploring opportunities to give gas to the small consumers in the state. Industries such as fertiliser, chemical refineries and refractors will benefit from this,” Khetarpal added.