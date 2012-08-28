The SNDP Yogam has decided to withdraw the petition filed before the Supreme Court against the decision of the state government to implement 10 per cent reservation for the economically backward belonging to the upward communities in the state.

SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has said that the Yogam has also decided to withdraw the impleading petition filed before the Supreme Court.

The Jamaat Council had filed petitions questioning the decision of the government to impose 10 per cent reservation for the upward classes.

“We filed the petition before the High Court, but the plea was rejected. The SNDP had spent about Rs 3. 25 lakh for the case. The front had then filed a review petition before the apex court,” he said.

“The UDF government had passed the order to implement the reservation. The League was also a part of that government. “The situation necessitated the SNDP to accept the request of the Jamaat Council. Various factions of the Muslim community have also been a part of the front. But later, we understood that we were being deceived.

“The Muslim community is trying to capture power and position in the present government also. We realise that under the current circumstances, it is best to withdraw the petition. Hence the decision,” Vellappally said.

“The NSS on Sunday took a step in strengthening the bond with the SNDP Yogam, and we went ahead with the withdrawal” he added.