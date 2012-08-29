Home States Kerala

Gas inferno kills 2; Kerala CM announces relief

Published: 29th August 2012 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2012 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The devastating gas tanker lorry explosion at Chala bypass road here on Monday night claimed the lives of two persons, even as nearly a dozen people with severe burns are battling for their lives at three hospitals here.

Sreeni layam Veetil Sreelatha, 47, of Chala and Abdul Azeez, 55, are the deceased. Sreelatha succumbed to her injuries around 9 am on Tuesday at the Koily Hospital.

 Sreelatha was asleep in her house when the gas tanker exploded.

 Abdul Azeez died at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital in the evening.

 Chief Minister Oommen Chandy announced a compensation of `10 lakh each to the families of the dead and `3 lakh to 5 lakh to those who sustained above 40 per cent burns.

 The medical expenses of all the victims will be met by the government.

 Most of the 42 victims who sustained injuries were asleep when disaster struck.

 It all happened around 11 pm on Monday when the tanker lorry of the Indian Oil Corporation carrying liquefied petroleum gas from Mangalore to Kozhikode hit a roaddivider near the Chala temple.

As the inflammable gas started leaking, driver Kanniah, a native of Tamil Nadu, realised the danger and alerted the people living nearby on the impending disaster.

By the time many ran to safety, the leaked gas had caused three explosions spreading panic in the area and causing a wave of destruction and fire.

Nearly 24 houses and 17 shops along the road were destroyed.

The intensity of explosions was so powerful that the fire spread as far as two kilometres away from the spot.

Said Indulekha, one of the victims who managed to escape with severe burn injuries: “Buildings seemed to tremble, and we thought it was an earthquake”.

It took nearly an hour for the police and the fire and rescue service personnel from different centres of Kannur and the neighbouring districts to reach the spot and douse the fire.

As the railway track is near the Chala bypass, trains were detained at some stations as a precautionary measure.

As many as 15 of the seriously injured were admitted to the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp