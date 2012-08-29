Amidst the Onam festivities and the security checks in place, the policemen of the Central Police station rescued a 11-month-old girl early in the morning on Tuesday.

The girl child was found on the roadside by a few policemen, who then brought her to the station.

The men in uniform made sure that the little one received good care, perhaps no less than the service that could be accorded to the legendary demon king, Mahabali.

The police patrolling team found the 11-monthold sitting next to her father who was lying drunk and unconscious at Shanmukam Road.

They made no delay in taking the duo to the station.

“The first thing that we did was to hand over the girl child to the women police.

The infant was shivering, as she was exposed to the rain while she was on the street.

So we decided to feed her and one of the men brought milk from the police quarters near by.

“We were in luck as a shop in Broadway was open and we bought a dress for her as well.

It is for the first time that an infant has come to our station, and we believe that it would be lucky for us,” said Ananthlal, Sub-inspector of Central Police station.

The girl was later admitted to Nirmala Shishu Bavan at SRM Road.

“The father of the child, Pandurangan hails from Oriyoor in Trichy district in Tamil Nadu.

He was later released on bail in the morning.

We have given directions to the authorities of Shishu Bavan that the child should be handed over only to the mother.

We are making all attempts to contact the mother of the child,” Ananthlal said.