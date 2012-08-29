Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has announced a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the two persons killed in the gas tanker lorry tragedy at Chala here.

In addition, medical expenses of all the victims will be met by the government.

Addressing mediapersons after visiting the victims undergoing treatment at the AKG Hospital, Koily Hospital at Talap and the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital and the accident spot, the Chief Minister said that all those who sustained above 40 per cent burn injuries would be given `3 lakh to 5 lakh.

Since it was the gas tanker lorry of the Indian Oil Corporation which was involved in the mishap, Chandy had talked to the top officials of the IOC while working out the compensation package.

If any additional payments had to be made, this would be met by the government.

The hospitals where the victims were admitted for treatment had been directed to send the medical bills to the government.

Those who sustained burn injuries below 40 percent will be given Rs 2 lakh each, and the District Collector has been authorised to assess such cases, he said.

The District Collector has also been directed to make an estimate of the damage caused to houses, shops, buildings, vehicles and agriculture.

Since there was an allegation that the road-dividers too were responsible for the mishap, the Roads Division of the PWD and the National Highway Engineers had been asked to demolish the dividers at Chala on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said.

The government had also decided to widen the road from Thazhe Chovva to Puthiyatheru to find a lasting solution to the traffic blocks in the Kannur region.

A four-lane road is proposed to be built for the purpose and the Cabinet meeting next week will finalise the proposal, he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues, M K Muneer, K C Joseph, K Sudhakaran MP and MLAs K M Shaji and Sunny Joseph.

Ministers Adoor Prakash, Thiruvanchoor Radhakarishnan, K C Joseph and Sivakumar also visited the victims.