Kerala is taking all measures to prevail upon neighbouring Tamilnadu to release 1750 million cubic feet of water as per the Parambikulam-Aliyar water sharing agreement during December 16, 2012-January 31, 2013 period, Water Resources Minister P J Joseph informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a submission of V Chenthamarakshan, the Minister said that though an understanding had been reached with Tamil Nadu in the JWR meet to re-arrange release of the quantum of water, subject to the pattern of the north-east monsoon, Kerala is forced to demand its due share owing to a failed monsoon.

He also said that Tamil Nadu had not responded to Kerala’s demand officially, while officials of the neighbouring state were maintaining during informal talks that only 750 million cubic feet of water could be released during the period, citing poor monsoon and lesser inflow into reservoirs in Tamil Nadu.

However, Kerala is of the view that with the present storage level in Tamil Nadu’s reservoirs, there will not be any difficulty in releasing 1750 mcft of water, the Minister said.