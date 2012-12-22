Engineer-in-Chief of the Indian Army Lieutenant General Vijai Sharma arrived here on Friday for an official visit. The General who heads the Corps of Engineers and Military Engineer Service of the Indian Army was here to review the progress of various infrastructure projects of the Indian Navy in the state.

Lieutenant General Sharma’s itinerary in the state included visits to Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, and the site of the Indian Coast Guard Academy at Azhikkal. In Kochi the General reviewed the Married Accommodation Project. He also called on Vice Admiral Satish Soni, Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command.

The Corps of Engineers and the Military Engineer Service is responsible for setting up and maintaining infrastructure of the Army, Air Force, Navy, DRDO and the Ordnance Factories.