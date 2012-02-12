THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a a curious incident, 23 bullets were found abandoned on the LNCPE road at Kazhakoottam here. The locals who found the bullets in the morning informed the Kazhakoottam Police.

Forensic experts and dog squad inspected the spot. Top police officials, including Rural SP AJ Thomaskutty and Special Branch DySP Sharafuddeen, visited the spot. Police sources said that the bullets were identical to those used in service revolvers.

The police also suspect the bullets were lost from some top police official. A team under the Kazhakoottam CI Binukumar and SI Rajeshkumar is investigating the case.