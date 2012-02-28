KASARGOD: The government has issued an order exempting the Plantation Corporation of Kerala (PCK) from paying `160.23 crore to the government to pay compensation to endosulfan victims.

The order was issued by K Jayakumar, Additional Chief Secretary vide letter No. 34 dated February 21, 2012. The Health and Family Welfare Department secretary Rajiv Sadanandan had issued a letter dated January 12, 2012, to the managing director of the PCK to pay `160.23 crore as compensation to the victims following the order of the National Human Rights Commission.

According to the government order, the government examined the letter of the Chairman of the PCK requesting to exempt it from the burden of paying the huge compensation which would virtually eliminate the PCK.

PCK Samrakshana Samithi state secretary M Gangadaran Nair while welcoming the order said the government was also bound to return `5 crore, illegally collected from the PCK. The amount was collected from the PCK by blaming it for the diseases caused by the use of endosulfan.

The High Court had issued a notice to the Chief Secretary on the strength of the petition filed by the PCK Samrakshana Samithy in the High Court pleading to stay the order of the health secretary demanding `160.23 crore.

The writ petition was filed challenging the act of the Corporation which had paid `5 crore to the government and seeking direction to the PCK to restrain it from paying further compensation without deciding whether the Corporation was responsible for the health problems created by the use of endosulfan.

Though the order exempted the PCK from paying the amount, it does not specify as to whether who would pay the compensation to the victims.

Meanwhile, the Endosulfan Peeditha Munnani has planned a Collectorate march on March 6 demanding `5 lakh compensation to each victims as ordered by the National Human Rights Commission.