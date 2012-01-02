THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has announced a holiday on January 2, the birth anniversary of Mannathu Padmanabhan, for all offices under the Board.

The decision is in recognition to Mannathu Padmanabhan’s farsighted activities for the Board’s progress, observed a meeting of Travancore Devaswom Board members here on Sunday.

Bus Service

The TDB would run special bus service to Sabarimala during Makaravilakku.

The service which would start at 9 pm from Pazhavangady Ganapathy Temple here would leave Pampa at 12 pm the next day.

The ticket fare is `250.For details and ticket reservation, contact the bus booking office at the TDB headquarters campus, Nanthancode or over the phone number 0471-2311810