KOZHIKODE: Students of Sanjo Pratheeksha Bhavan, the residential school for mentally challenged, at Thondimel near Mukkam in Kozhikode are doing their bit to protect the environment from plastic.

They prepare paper bags and wrappers at the school and sell those to hospitals and medical institutions, thereby discouraging the use of plastic bags.

Says Sister Sali, principal of the school, “The environmental hazards due to plastics and other pollutants are increasing day-by-day and these children, unfortunately, are the victims of such pollutants. Apart from the revenue aspect, it’s about deterring people from using plastics and promote using paper carry-bags’’.

At present, the institution sells paper bags and wrappers to Chavara Hospital in Kozhikode and Agnas Medical Center at Agasthyamudi for `2 per bag.

Even though a great effort was needed to train the children, the overall result of the initiative is positive, says Sali, showing the medals and prizes won by students in sports and cultural fest. “About 20 bags are prepared by children daily. There is no compulsion on students and they usually work in the afternoon,” she says.

Moreover, crafts, decorative items and jewelleries are also prepared by the children. Besides, they are trained in stitching, gardening, vegetable farming, soap and detergent production.

The school run by Carmelite Provincial House Thiruvambady, started functioning in 2000 at Poonthattam, and moved into Thondimmel, Mukkam, in 2004.

At present, there are 110 students in the institution of which 56 reside there. Children up to 18 years are admitted here.

Training is imparted according to the IQ level possessed by each student. “They are given basic education till afternoon. Those who reside here shows better results than day scholars and they can be trained in many activities. They are trained to meet the primary needs of life, so as to live without the help of others. All of them are given training in sports and games as well,” Sister Sali says.

Even though the govt is providing grants, the financial requirement is increasing, Sali says.