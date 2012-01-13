ALAPPUZHA: While the communist and socialist countries are achieving prosperity, capitalist ones are on the decline, Opposition Leader V S Achuthanandan has said. He was speaking at a rally organised as part of the Alappuzha district meet of the CPM at EMS stadium, here, on Thursday.

“US capitalism has been continuing its exploitation across the world. It will came to an end in the near future. One per cent of the population is exploiting the rest,” VS said.

He said that the citizens of India are being troubled by corrupted leaders. At the Centre, corruption cases are getting unveiled one after the other and the Prime Minister is trying to save the corrupt. The people began agitation against corruption under the leadership of Gandhian activists. Oommen Chandy is also harbouring tainted ministers. They are trying to cover up corruption by targeting me by forging cases against me and my son,” VS said.

“After six months of inquiry, the Vigilance reported in the High Court that no evidence was available against Arun Kumar in the land deal case filed by Santhosh Madhavan. The ministers and corrupt persons in the UDF are trying to tarnish me. The people will understand the truth,” VS said.

CPM district secretary C B Chandrababu presided over the meeting. State secretary Pinarayi Vijayan, central committee members M A Baby and T M Thomas Isaac, state committee members G Sudhakaran, C S Sujatha, C K Sadhasivan and P K Chandranandan spoke.