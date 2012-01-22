Home States Kerala

Sections of media distorting facts: Thangal

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal has condemned the activities of certain sections of the media that could hurt the religious h

Published: 22nd January 2012 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

MALAPPURAM: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Panakad Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal has condemned the activities of certain sections of the media that could hurt the religious harmony. “A combined effort of the government, bureaucrats, judiciary and the media is essential to sustain peace and harmony in the society. If any of these components take a different course, it would lead to chaos.

Distorting facts and breaching of ethics for increasing circulation and reaping profits would destroy the unity of the society,” Shihab Thangal said, according to a statement issued here on Saturday.

The IUML president issued the statement after an informal meeting of the senior party leaders at Panakkad in the wake of fresh controversies regarding the police snooping of emails and the transfer of police officer who headed the special investigation team probing the larger conspiracy in the Marad carnage, which occurred in 2003. There were media reports that the investigating officer C M Pradip Kumar of the Crime Branch Crime Investigation Department was transferred to the State Human Rights Commission after the police team was about to zero in on certain leaders of the IUML.&nbsp;

