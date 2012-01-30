Home States Kerala

CPM keeping mum over ‘Panti Bheda’

KASARGOD: While the CPM in Dakshin Karnataka district are agitating against ‘panti bheda’ (separate meals arrangements for non-Brahmins) and  ‘Made Made Snana’ (rolling over the leftovers

Published: 30th January 2012

KASARGOD: While the CPM in Dakshin Karnataka district are agitating against ‘panti bheda’ (separate meals arrangements for non-Brahmins) and&nbsp; ‘Made Made Snana’ (rolling over the leftovers of Brahmins) the party is keeping a discreet silence over the practice of ‘panti bheda’ in several temples in Kasargod.

Brahmins would be served meals first after the pooja in several temples in Kasargod while non-Brahmins are served meals separately. This practice has been going on here for decades, but no case has been registered under the Prevention of Untouchability Act.

CPM state leaders of Karnataka Sri Rama Reddy and G Nagaraja led a march to the Sri Krishna Mutt in Udippi on January 26. Though all the CPM activists were arrested by the police, they were later released.

The CPM leaders who addressed the meeting condemned the practice of ‘panti bheda’ which they said was prevailing in 250 temples in Karnataka. They also condemned the inhuman practice of ‘Made Made Snana’ of rolling over the leftovers on plantain leaves after the Brahmins had partaken their meals. The CPM leaders said the practice was supported by mutt chiefs and politicians for their gains.

The CPM leaders said these ill practices were nothing but discrimination and atrocities on people other than Brahmins.

The system of caste discrimination was against the Constitution and the civil society. The CPM has, therefore, launched a campaign to organise&nbsp; ‘saha panti’ for bringing both the Brahmins and Dalits in temples and partaking meals together.

But strangely, the CPM here has not so far taken note of&nbsp; the practice of ‘panti bheda’ still taking place in scores of temples in Kasargod.

