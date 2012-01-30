THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an incident that might fuel the factional feud within the CPM, the DYFI activists and party sympathisers entered into an altercation at Kannettumukku ,injuring a person.

Mahesh,38, was arrested by the Thampanoor police after Vipin, a party sympathiser, was injured in the brawl. According to the police, the altercation occurred when Mahesh and Vipin were talking with their friends near Kannettumukku. All of them were in an inebriated state. In the meantime, Vipin verbally abused the father of Murukan, who was Mahesh’s friend. This infuriated Mahesh and he along with his friends attacked Vipin.

Police suspect that the political differences flared up the passions of both the groups which led to the street fight.