It was not a scene out of a Malayalam film but real life drama as divorced star couple Manoj K. Jayan and actress Urvasi Friday came face-to-face in a Kerala court here over the custody of their child.

Their 10-year-old daughter Kunjatta also was present and she refused to accompany her mother, which forced the family court to ask Jayan to take her back to his home.

The two stars decided to separate in 2008, after eight years of marriage.

Jayan came to the court in the morning to hand over Kunjatta to Urvasi till evening, as part of a court-ordered arrangement.

The case of custody of the stars' daughter is also being heard in the Kerala High Court. The family court is likely to give the high court a report on the developments.

Jayan told reporters that Urvasi was addicted to liquor and that he would now move the court for complete custody of his daughter.

"I don't know why that man (Jayan) is behaving like this and saying such things about me," said Urvasi, after emerging from the court.

While Urvasi continues to remain single, Jayan has re-married.