As many as 20 articles from the metal chest in the ‘A’ chamber of Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple were documented on Monday, most of them being gold chains with large pendants embedded with 150 odd precious stones.

The ‘A’ vault which was opened earlier is expected to contain articles valuing close to Rs 10 lakh crore with diamonds, rare rubies, emeralds, gold coins and gold crowns being part of the treasure.

“The pendants attached to the gold chains are large about the size of a palm. There are about 150 odd precious stones in each of these pendants and to determine the antique value is timeconsuming. Only 2-3 pendants can be evaluated on a day as the precious stones are of various shapes and varieties,’’ said one of the expert committee members.

He said that the same process which started from last Thursday would continue at the same pace and every day the experts would assess the antiquity, purity and weight of each of the items.

The high-end gadget karatmeter used for evaluation is a fast and accurate tool for the measurement of precious metals and finished jewellery.

It successfully determines the elemental composition of all gold alloys, platinum group metals and silver alloys.

The entire evaluation process is being videographed and 3D pictures taken as directed by the Supreme Court.