The State Government has decided to open IT-enabled citizen help desks in all police stations in the state. The help desk will function as a single window facility to provide various kinds of assistance available at police stations.

The new facility will enable a person to register complaints at any police station, irrespective of jurisdiction. The officials will give a receipt to the complainant and the out-station petitions will be sent to the stations concerned.

The public can also check the progress of investigation at the help desks of any police station using the receipt number of the case filed.

The police are also planning to set up touch-screen kiosksat various centres in all districts where the public can get information on the progress of investigation on their cases. The new IT initiative designed by Keltron will also help the police force to send internal communications. Letters to higher-ups and applications for various purposes can be submitted through the facility.

The district-level training for police officials on the new system has been completed at Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasargod.

The facility will be launched after the training programmes are conducted in all districts.