The state is up in arms against the discriminatory practices of banks and also Air India that have landed Keralites in trouble. While the banks deny education loans to studen ts who have gained admission to professional courses in the management quota, Air India remains indifferent to the expatriates’ needs.

Chief Minister Oommen Chandy took up these issues with MPs from the state at a meeting here on Monday and asked them to get justice done by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and Air India.

Inaugurating the meeting, Chandy asked them to raise their voice on behalf of the state in and out of Parliament. “The decision of the Indian Banks’ Association limiting education loans to a few cannot be approved. Protest should be raised against the Centre’s acceptance of the IBA decision,” Chandy said. The education scenario in the state is not the same as 20 years ago and all have facilities to undertake studies in areas of their liking, he noted.

The discrimination at the instance of State Level Banking Committee (SLBC) through the ‘service area approach’ for sanctioning Kisan Credit Card loans to farmers, which was withdrawn in the country years ago but is still continuing only in the state, also came up for sharp criticism at the meet.

Members pointed out that with no interest subvention being allowed for private and scheduled banks as in the case with commercial banks, the issue is compounded as farmers are being denied the four percent KCC loan up to a `3 lakh limit.

Chandy sought the support of all members for the success of the forthcoming ‘Emerging Kerala’ summit and attract investments in the state. Chief Secretary K Jayakumar made the introductory remarks.