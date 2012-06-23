Tamil Nadu has filled up all the boreholes in the Mullaperiyar dam which were drilled to take surkhi samples to test the dam’s strength.

The boreholes were drilled based on the directive of the Supreme Court-appointed expert committee.

Six boreholes were drilled in the two dams, Irrigation Department sources said. Five boreholes were drilled at different levels- 330, 475, 650, 780 and 910 ft- on the main dam. Another borehole was drilled at a height of 120-ft on the baby dam, sources said.

The two states had differed on the issue of conducting the filling work. Kerala had taken the stand that the work could be taken up only after getting the expert committee’s clearance, sources said.

The expert committee then gave its nod to fill the boreholes, saying that no more tests need to be conducted on the holes. The work had commenced on May 29.

Advocate-General Navneet Krishnan and Counsel Umpathi who represented Tamil Nadu on the Mullaperiyar issue in the Supreme Court had inspected the site on June 1.

They were accompanied by lawyers K Krishnakumar, Cauvery Cell chairman Subramanian and Tamil Nadu PWD chief engineer Sampath Kumar.

Kerala Mullaperiyar Cell chairman M K Parameshwaran Nair visited the site on June 3.

Earlier, the Kerala Forest Department had prevented the transportation of cement to the site following reports of Tamil Nadu’s plan to take up reinforcement works at the dam.

Later, permission was granted to transport 1,000 bags of cement. Tamil Nadu had used 850 bags for filling the boreholes.