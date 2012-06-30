The police team investigating the Shukkoor murder case will question T V Rajesh MLA at the Government Guest House here on Sunday.

Rajesh had earlier been asked by the investigating officials to appear before them, but he informed the police team that the day fixed for questioning was inconvenient for him. It was at his request that they fixed Sunday for his interrogation. The presence of a counsel during the questioning won’t be allowed, according to the police team.

CPM district secretary P Jayarajan too wasn’t allowed to take his advocate to the Guest House room, where he was questioned. The police questioned him for the first time on June 12. But he failed to turn up before the investigating officials for the second round of questioning citing health reasons.

T V Rajesh MLA and P Jayarajan had been admitted to the Taliparamba Cooperative Hospital a few hours after their car was attacked by a group of Muslim League workers at Ariyil in Pattuvam. The allegation against the two CPM leaders was that it was at the hospital room in Taliparamba that the conspiracy to murder Muslim League worker Shukkoor was hatched. The investigating officials decided to question them on the basis of their suspected involvement in the conspiracy relating to the murder.

Jayarajan has been directed to appear before the officials on July 5. Police sources suspect that his not turning up for the second round of interrogation was a ploy to evade questioning as he had appeared at several public functions and party programmes. There are reports that P Jayarajan is likely to be arrested if he fails to turn up at the Guest House on July 5.