THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Eight coastal police stations in the state will be strengthened with three Home Guards each and four experienced fishermen will also be attached to each station, Chief Minister Oommen Chandy told reporters here on Tuesday after the Cabinet meeting. The Home Guards will be retired hands from Navy and allied forces, he added.

The State Government has sanctioned Rs five lakh each as financial assistance to the families of three of the victims of ship-boat collision and `25,000 each to the two others injured in the mishap. The Cabinet also decided to grant Rs two lakh each to the families of five Keralites died in a mishap in Oman.