KOLLAM: Three fishermen Wednesday complained saying their boat was shot at from a ship off Kollam coast in Kerala, police said.

The complaint comes close on the heels of two Indian fishermen being shot dead by two Italian marines on board a vessel last month. The two accused are currently in judicial custody at the Thiruvananthapuram.

An official from Neendakara Coastal police station near here said that around 6.30 p.m. three fishermen filed a complaint that they were shot at from a ship when they were engaged in fishing about 20 km off Kollam.

"The three fishermen on a small country boat were fishing and around 10.15 a.m. a passing ship fired shots at them," the official said, quoting the complaint.

"We alerted the Navy and the Indian Coast Guard," he said.

The complainant fishermen were identified as Antony, Baby and Nazareth, police said.