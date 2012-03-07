THRISSUR: The Vigilance Court here on Tuesday directed the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau (VACB) to investigate the corruption charges levelled against Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) Vice-Chancellor K R Viswambharan. Vigilance Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge V Bhaskaran directed the VACB to submit its report by June 20 while considering a petition filed by BJP Karshaka Morcha (farmers’ wing) state president R Chandrasekharan. He submitted in his petition that the Vice-Chancellor had promoted some assistant professors as associate professors at KAU ignoring rules.

The petitioner also alleged that the Vice-Chancellor, along with former Controller of Exams E Nanu and former Registrar Joby V Paul, had jointly earned lakhs of rupees by posting those who belong to his coterie at KAU.