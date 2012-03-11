MALAPPURAM: The Kuttippuram-Kozhikode stretch on the National Highway 17 is always a nightmare for drivers. Accident in which Jagathy Sreekumar and his driver injured is the latest in a series of accidents occurred on this part of the NH.

Vattappara, one of the notorious curves in the state, is also on this stretch. Panambra, where Jagathi’s car hit the divider, is one of the accident-prone areas. In February alone, Panambra witnessed four accidents. The safety measures which were introduced in the dangerous curves gave only more troubles for the drivers. The accident in which Jagathy was injured has once again raised questions about the absence of reflector on the divider.

“I am fed up with giving eye-witness accounts of accidents,” Aboobacker, a shop owner near Panambra, said. However, police said what happened to Jagathy’s vehicle was not a rare incident. In last December, 12 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured when their vehicle fell off after hitting the median.