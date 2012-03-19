KALADY: The Rajaprabha Puraskaram was conferred on danseuse Padma Subramaniam by the Sri Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit. Former vice-chancellor N P Unni conferred the award at a ceremony held as part of the sixth anniversary celebrations of Kunjunni Raja Academy of Indological Research.

Padma Subramaniam was honoured for creating an identity by enriching the aesthetics of dance. ‘Mangala Geethi’ organised for the occasion by the departments of Music and Dance won accolades.

T S Rukmimi spoke on ‘Lingathishititha Samskruta Padangal’. Vice-chancellor J Prasad inaugurated the function and P C Muraleemadhavan presided over it. Gireesh Paliyath, Dharmarajan Adattu and K V Ajith Kumar were also present.