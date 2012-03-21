Home States Kerala

It’s a UDF Budget: K M Mani

Published: 21st March 2012 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2012 06:39 PM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finance Minister K M Mani has claimed that the 2012-13 state budget presented by him in the Assembly on Monday was a budget of the UDF as a whole.

“There is no need to single me out on the issue of raising the retirement age to 56 years as the budget is a UDF budget,’’ Mani told mediapersons at a meet the press programme conducted by the Kesari

Journalists Trust here on Tuesday.

&nbsp;The budget contains UDF policies and the budget was discussed in various panel of UDF,’’&nbsp; he claimed.

&nbsp;However, he added that raising of the retirement age had been made inevitable by the policies of the former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac as the state was in a difficult financial position.

&nbsp;While stating that no one will lose their job due to the raising of the retirement age, Mani said that the government was trying to create a package to address the situation.

“There will be various voices in a party or front. So there is nothing wrong in the apprehensions raised by Youth Congress. A section wants to create the impression as if the sky is going to fall down,’’&nbsp; Mani said

