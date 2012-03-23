THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘’Comrade, why are you keeping such a distance?’’ The refrain with a beaming smile is synonymous with C K Chandrappan, whenever he used to communicate with anyone who had severed ties with the CPI.

A strong votary of roping in all those who had distanced from the party for various reasons and on different occasions, he was always attentive to what others had to say; a rare quality.

He was very particular that a query or grouse raised by even an ordinary party worker got a reply by post or wire without any delay. There was no change in the habit even when he was bed-ridden, remembers Vazhoor Soman, AITUC state vice-president.

It was a few days ago that Soman, a native of Vandiperiyar, wrote a painful experience he had in the party. ‘’I got a reply by post on March 20. His words were quite pacifying and he also assured that the Idukki district council would be asked to look into the issue.’’

‘’He followed a simple lifestyle. Two months ago, when he was proceeding to the state capital after an overnight stay at Kumily, he dropped in at my house. After a cup of demanded tea, when he came to know that a quick breakfast has also been readied, he had it,’’ Soman recalled.

‘’He was so gentle and polite but at the same time firm and assertive. He was always keen to bring back all those who had left the party fold on various occasions over non-serious issues. And, he dreamt of Communist unity even when he was in a hurry to widen the base of the CPI and make the party an effective tool for intervening in people’s issues,’’ said P K Chitrabhanu, state president of pro-CPI Indian Association of Lawyers (IAL).

Chandrappan used to tell his colleagues that the CPI should take a pro-active role within the Left fold, instead of following the footsteps of the CPM. A mission he had accomplished to a great extent on his stewardship as the state party secretary.

He had drafted a team of lawyers led by Chitrabhanu to Lakshadweep a few months ago when he came to know that many who had led a protest were jailed by the island administration. The team was also directed to form a unit of the CPI before returning.

‘’He used to follow-up any initiative,’’ he said. The development prompted CPM also to follow suit and look at a new domain in Lakshadweep.

When the nurses issue was hotting up, Chandrappan asked AITUC state secretary Kanam Rajendran to go to New Delhi and express solidarity with the stir, after assessing that nurses from Kerala formed the majority.

Though in the rough and tough of politics, the range of intellect and political wisdom in Chandrappan was always in full glow. It could be found from the words of V B Binu, CPI state council member. ‘’He was given charge by the party during the 1987 elections in Kottayam Assembly segment, when the late T K Ramakrishnan of the CPM was the LDF candidate. He was staying at my house in Kanjiram, a low-lying area in west Kottayam for a week. He never addressed a public meet then. He would move out early in the morning and walk all his way to inland areas and seek votes from each house. By 10 a.m., he would return and have a bath and will be satisfied with a frugal breakfast. Then he would let himself immerse in the world of books, even well past midnight up to 2 a.m. For youngsters like us, it was a real experience and wonder,’’ he recollected.

The kindness of Chandrappan always made him a good host too, according to many party activists. Anyone who chanced to go to his house in North Avenue in New Delhi, where he was staying for nearly three decades with various assignments of the party and during various terms in Parliament, would readily accept it.

‘’He would take the guest to the kitchen and would make pots of tea on his own and spread all kinds of dry fruits in his possession,’’ Vazhoor Soman remembered.