J C Daniel award for Jose Prakash

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI:  Veteran actor Jose Prakash, 87, has been selected for  the coveted J C Daniel award  in recognition  of  his contributions to the film

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI:&nbsp; Veteran actor Jose Prakash, 87,

has been selected for&nbsp; the coveted J C Daniel award&nbsp; in recognition&nbsp; of&nbsp; his contributions to the film world and theatre.

&nbsp;K B Ganesh Kumar, Minister for&nbsp; Forests, Sports and Cinema, announced the award comprising `1 lakh and a scroll of honour. The award instituted by the government in the name of&nbsp; the late J C Daniel is the highest honour in the state given to those associated with the world of&nbsp; cinema.&nbsp; Daniel is considered as the father of Malayalam cinema. He directed the first Malayalam movie Vigathakumaran (1928).

Jose Prakash, who has acted in nearly 300 movies as villain and in character roles, is&nbsp; now hospitalised due to age-related ailments.

The minister also said that the award will be presented by Chief Minister Oommen Chandy to Jose Prakash in the latter’s house on Sunday.

The award was finalised by a panel comprising director Sasikumar,&nbsp; Culture Principal Secretary Sajen Peter, actors Nedumudi Venu and Menaka Suresh Kumar.

Jose Prakash&nbsp; entered&nbsp; Malayalam cinema&nbsp; as a singer&nbsp; in 1953 and became popular as an actor through the movie Bhaktha Kuchela.

“The&nbsp; J C Daniel award

to Jose Prakash is a late honour to a glorious career. Though he had acted in over 300 films, he was not bestowed with any major honours by&nbsp; filmdom. This was perhaps due to the&nbsp; villain characters that he played,’’&nbsp; said veteran script writer Kaloor Dennis.

&nbsp; He said Jose Prakash excelled in character roles whenever he got an opportunity. ‘’The best&nbsp; example is the Anglo-Indian priest that he portrayed in ‘Upaharam,’ one of the movies scripted by me,” he added.

