THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the 2012-2013 budget proposal for waiving interest on education loans taken by students between 2003 and 2009 for the period of their studies. The Centre had already written off interest on such loans taken by students from 2009.

Chandy told a post Cabinet briefing here that after the Centre’s announcement came, there was increasing demand for helping out students who had availed the loans between 2003 and 2009.