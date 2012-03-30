KOCHI: The KSRTC will add two more routes to its services with the launch of buses between Ernakulam-Kattapana and Ernakulam-Kumily from this week.

The trial run will be flagged off by Hibi Eden MLA at the KSRTC bus stand on Friday. The buses will ply on the newly-commissioned Vannapuram-Chellachodu route via Kumily. The new route is expected to cut down the travelling distance between Ernakulam and Kumily by at least 25-28 kms.

The service starting from Ernakulam bus depot to Kattapana at 1:30 pm will pass through Muvattupuzha-Vannapuram- Chelachodu- Thoppramkudy and culminate at Kattapana at 7.30 p.m. The same service will leave from Kattapana at 2.10 am and reach Ernakulam at 7.30 am. Similarly, the services to Kumily will commence from Ernakulam bus depot at 3:50 pm through Kaloor bus stand- Kakkanad- Muvattupuzha- Vannapuram- Chelachodu- Thoppramkudy - Kattapana and then culminate at Kumily.

The same service will leave from Kattapana to Ernakulam at 3:20 am and reach Ernakulam via Tripunithura at 10:30 am.According to Ernakulam Zone Assistant Transport Officer Sathish Kumar, the decision was taken after the KSRTC realised that the newly-commissioned route was devoid of any service.

“No buses were plying through the route which had been commissioned some time ago. This was an opportunity for the KSRTC to spread our services. And for the public, who have been facing hardships owing to lack of services, this is going to be a great relief.”

“Surveys showed that most of the residents in that areas preferred late night and early morning services, so that they can reach Ernakulam early,” he added.