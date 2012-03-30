THODUPUZHA: An 18-mw generator in the Neriyamangalam power house has been shut down after a leak was found in the penstock leading to the generator. The generator was shut down as a precautionary measure after finding the leak, sources said.

The leak was noticed during cleaning of the penstock. Following this, the butterfly valve was closed. This was done to enable the experts to study the nature of leak and take corrective steps, sources in the KSEB said.

The project has a capacity to generate 78 mw of power. At present, two generators of 18-mw capacity and one of 25-mw capacity are functional. The sources said that the leak would be plugged at the earliest. Meanwhile, the delay in conducting repair works of the penstocks in Chenkulam power house has raised concern. There are eight hydroelectric projects in Idukki district, meeting 80 per cent of the power requirements of the state.