THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Other than the construction of a new dam, the Supreme Court-appointed Empower Committee on Mullaperiyar has suggested a second alternative to strengthen the existing dam. The Committee has mooted the construction of a new tunnel in addition to the existing tunnel.

If the apex court considers the second option, then Kerala will not have any role in carrying out the feasibility studies and construction of the new tunnel since the Committee suggested that Tamil Nadu should carry out the construction as the ownership of the existing dam vests in it.

In the existing Mullaperiyar Dam Project, a tunnel was designed with a dam-section of 12 feet wide and 7.5 feet high with a provision of sluice head gate having a sill at an elevation of 106.5 ft for the diversion of water from the Periyar reservoir to the Vaigai basin in Tamil Nadu. This tunnel was modernised by widening and lining in 1958. The Committee said in the report that the studies should be undertaken within a specified time frame.

“The new tunnel will need to be constructed by Tamil Nadu, since the ownership of the existing dam vests in it. The total expenditure for the construction of the tunnel should be borne by Tamil Nadu. The costs may be less when compared to the costs for replacing the existing dam with a new one. Tamil Nadu should conduct surveys and feasibility studies for the proposal of new tunnel within a year,” the report said. The Empower Committee also points out that if this alternative is implemented, then the fear perception in the minds of people of Kerala will be set at rest.

“They can appreciate that the new tunnel is going to help evacuation of storage faster and better, in case the dam develops any distress. As a gravity dam seldom gives in suddenly, such evacuation will reduce Dam Break Flood (DBF) magnitude significantly,” the report said. Further, the report said that a MoU had to be executed by the Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the presence of representative of the Ministry of Water Resources regarding the construction of the new tunnel within a specified time.