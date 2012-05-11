SERC to hold public hearings in 3 cities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold public hearings in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode starting June 4 on the tariff revision petition filed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). Members of the public can attend these hearings and voice their suggestions and objections on power tariff revision.

The hearing in Thiruvananthapuram will be held at the Kanakakkunnu Palace on June 4.

On June 6, a hearing will be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall, and at the Rest House, West Hill, Kozhikode, on June 8.

The hearings will begin at 10.30 a.m. at all three venues.

The tariff petition submitted by the KSEB has been uploaded on the website www.

erckerala.org and on KSEB’s site www.kseb.in.

Consumers can also file their suggestions and objections to the Secretary, Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission, KPFC Bhavanam, Raman Pillai Road, Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, 695010, before May 25.