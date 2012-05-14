ALAPPUZHA: The support for veteran leader V S Achuthanandan from the party cadres is evidently increasing. On Saturday, posters supporting the Opposition leader appeared in various parts of the district, with VS loyalists declaring him and the deceased RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan ‘true Communists’ through the posters.

There were also some anti-VS posters which appeared in Punnapra near here on Sunday. VS loyalists pasted posters supporting him in Punnapra, around 9 pm on Saturday. An hour later, activists of the official faction tore off the posters, and replaced them with anti-VS posters on Sunday.

The posters in support of VS said that Chandrasekhran was not a ‘kulamkuthy’ (traitor) as labelled by party secretary Pinarayi Vijayan and that his sacrifice will not be forgotten. Meanwhile, the posters pasted in retaliation to this called VS ‘a supporter of kulamkuthies’.

Local people said that the activists of a youth organisation removed the posters from the area.

There is widespread resentment brewing among the CPM cadres in Alappuzha over the recent escalation of disputes between VS and Pinarayi Vijayan. CPM members and leaders who resigned from the party and joined the CPI after the decision against inducting VS into the Politburo during the last party congress in Kozhikode are also in an agitated state.