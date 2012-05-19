THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Staffan de Mistura, Under Secretary in the Italian Foreign Affairs Ministry and aides representing the Italian Government on Friday met CM Oommen Chandy and urged to take steps to facilitate a speedy trial for the two Italian Marines in judicial custody, even as a chargesheet was filed against the Marines in Kollam court on Friday.

Giampaolo Cutillo, Italian Consul General in Mumbai and Admiral Franco Faure,the Military Attache in the Italian Embassy in New Delhi were also present for the discussions held in the presence of Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Addressing media after the discussions, Staffan de Mistura, who is also the Deputy Foreign Minister, reiterated that the shooting took place in the international waters.

He also pointed out that a humane approach has been adopted by the Italian Govt towards the families of the fishermen who had lost their lives in the shooting.

Earlier in the day, Staffan de Mistura and team also met Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archbishop Soosai Pakiam. He prevailed upon the church head that the shootout was on a misunderstanding that the ship was targeted by pirates. He pleaded not to view the financial assistance given to the families of the deceased fisherman as compensation to precious lives but as a humanitarian gesture.That the visit to Bishop’s House, Vellayambalam and later to the CM and Home Minister coincided with the filing of chargesheet has added significance.

Had the filing of chargesheet been delayed and the judicial custody of the Marines crossed 90 days, which was closer, they would have got bail naturally in accordance with Indian law.