KOCHI: Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan has refuted allegations that the police are targeting the party villages run by the CPM and said that the investigation into the T P Chandrasekharan murder case is transparent.

He was speaking to reporters after the inauguration of the one-day seminar ‘Safe Kochi, Secure Kochi’ here on Friday.

“It is not correct to say that the police are targeting the party villages being run by the CPM. Raids were conducted on suspected hideouts of the culprits,” Thiruvanchoor said.

“There is no political pressure on the investigation team. The police have been trying to nab the accused behind the murder and not any political party or group,” he said.

Thiruvanchoor added that the Home Department is planning to reform jails in the state. “Kannur and Viyyur central jails are in a pathetic situation. We will initiate reforms to improve the condition of these jails. A new jail system will be introduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, DGP Jacob Punnoose denied allegations regarding the use of third-degree measures in the investigation of the murder case. “We have not used any third-degree measures and if someone feels that there is a problem with the investigation, they should approach the court,” Punnoose said.