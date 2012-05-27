VADAKARA: Lashing out at police and media for the arrest of party leaders in connection with the murder of TP Chandrashekaran, CPM state committee member Elamaram Kareem said that police along with media were trying to destroy the party in the state.

Inaugurating the march organised by the CPM to the office of Rural SP here on Saturday in protest against the alleged failure from the part of the police to provide security to the party cadres in Onchiyam, he said that the investigation team was using torture methods against the arrested party leaders and the SIT had changed its office into a concentration camp.

“C H Asokan, who was arrested in the case, was a patient who lives on medicine. Since he has been remanded to the custody, Asokan is subject to intense torture by a police team led by DySP Santhoshkumar. We now fear for his life,” he said.

Continuing his vengeance against the media, Elamaram said that the media was spreading falsehood in connection with the investigation. “Media is saying a lot on the role of CPM in the connection with the murder of Chandrasekaran. On the other hand, it is keeping silent on the gruesome torture that is taking place in the SIT office, he added.

Earlier, the march had commenced from Vadakara new bus stand premises and was blocked by the police in front of the SP office. In view of the prevailing tension in the region, around 750 police personnel under the guidance of five DySPs were deployed in the area.