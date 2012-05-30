Home States Kerala

CB to seek help of NIA, TN Q Branch

KOCHI : The Crime Branch (CB) will seek the assistance of the NIA and Tamil Nadu Q Branch to conduct further investigation into the Kizhakkambalam robbery in which a jewellery owner was attacked and looted for collecting funds for terror activities, in June 2002.

The CB has alerted the Tamil Nadu Q Branch as five terrorists assigned by Imam Ali hailed from Tamil Nadu. The arrest of the duo was conducted with the assistance of the NIA officials who will interrogate the two next day.

According to NIA sources, the terror groups were believed to have started their full-fledged operation after 2005. But the recent arrests indicate that the groups were active after 2001 and indulged in crimes for funding their operations. “The terror funding is strong in Kerala. A similar terror funding case was reported from Kannur. Abdul Halim, an accused in the Kalamassery bus burning case, was behind it. Most of the accused in the case are still absconding,” NIA sources said.

“We have informed the Tamil Nadu Q Branch as similar robberies were conducted in that state also. The Q Branch will interrogate the accused persons. Three persons from Tamil Nadu who conducted the operation are dead and one has to identified and arrested,” investigation officer Biju K Stephan said.

