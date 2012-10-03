Home States Kerala

Posting of consultant in Mullaperiyar dam panel irks Kerala

As per the Supreme Court direction, the monitoring committee for maintenance will consist of three members, one each from Kerala and Tamil Nadu and one independent member from the Centre.

Kerala will convey its displeasure over the appointment of consultant to the monitoring committee for maintenance and repair at Mullaperiyar dam.

The Irrigation department has already conveyed the displeasure to the State Water Resources Department to be taken up with the Central Water Commission.

Nomination of a consultant from the Central Water Commission to the committee is in violation of the SC order, sources pointed out.

Though Tamil Nadu nominated an official Mohanasundaram as its representative to the monitoring committee, Kerala has not been informed about it. Later, based on thecommunication received from the CWC, Kerala nominated George Joseph as its representative. “Ideally, when they nominated their representative to the committee, they should have informed Kerala.

They didn’t do that. However we have asked our officials to properly inform Tamil Nadu and the Central Water Commission about nominating our representative,” sources said. 

Meanwhile Taneja, representative of the Central Water Commission in the committee, has decided to postpone her visit to the dam following Kerala’s request. The visit was scheduled for Wednesday.

However, following Kerala’s request the visit by the monitoring committee has been postponed.

The monitoring committee will oversee the maintenance work at the dam, including re-drilling of the holes, wearing coat at the main dam and baby dam and repair work on the spillways

