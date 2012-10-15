FACT MKK Nayar awards

FACT MKK Nayar Memorial Productivity Awards, instituted by Kerala State Productivity Council will be distributed by Industries Minister P K Kunhalikutty on October 16.

Public Works Minister V K Ebrahim Kunju will be the chief guest on the occasion.

The award winners are selected on the basis of productivity of men, machine, material and money, record of industrial relations, safety record, HRD activities, productivity improvement, quality improvement, energy conservation, technological advancement, environment protection, welfare measures and social responsibility.

The first and second winners respectively in various categories are: Large scale industries - Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, Ambalamugal and MRF Tyres Ltd, Kottayam. Medium large scale industries - Plantation Corporation of Kerala Ltd, Kottayam and AVT Natural Products Ltd, Aluva. Medium scale industries - Carborundum Universal Ltd, Pathanamthitta and Elite Foods Ltd, South Kalamassery. Service industries - Cochin International Airport Ltd, Nedumbassery and Kerala Financial Corporation, Thiruvananthapuram. Small scale industries - Careon Medical Disposables Pvt.Ltd, South Kalamassery and Ponnu Food Products, Kollam.