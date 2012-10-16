Major R Murgaiyan, an engineer from the BPCL Kochi Refinery, has participated in the 63rd Prime Minister’s Territorial Army Day Parade.

He is a commissioned officer who was initially appointed by the President in the rank of a lieutenantand was later granted the rank of a captain.

Major Murgaiyan has taken part in the rescue and relief operations during the Gujarat earthquake in February 2001.

He was awarded the Certificate of Honour by the Kochi Refinery for being a part of the team which protected the vital oil installations in Vadodara during riots in March 2002.

He along with his wife Malathi had also met the President of India at the Durbal Hall of Rashtrapathi Bhavan on October 10, after being nominated for President of India Calling.