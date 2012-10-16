The Kerala High Court on Monday ordered to provide police protection to a person for his second marriage, after he approached the court alleging that his first wife and family were threatening him.

A Division Bench comprising Justice K M Joseph and Justice K Harilal passed the order while considering a petition filed by Muhammed Kunju of Karunagappally. The petitioner submitted that his first wife and he parted ways in 2009 owing to several issues, and tried to reconcile several times but in vain.

According to the petition, on November 29, 2011, after convincing that there was no scope for reunion with his wife, he sent a Talaq letter. After a year, the petitioner decided to get married and the wedding was decided to be solemnised on October 30 this year. After the announcement of the wedding date the first wife and her father Abdul Kareem threatened him for going ahead with the marriage, the petition said.

The court however made it clear that Monday’s court order cannot be considered as an acknowledgment for the second marriage. It cannot be construed as the approval of this court for the second marriage and added that it is not pronouncing the legality of the marriage.

The court asked the Sasthamkotta SI of Police to provide adequate protection. The court passed the order after his first wife and her father submitted before the court that they will not obstruct the marriage.