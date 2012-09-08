Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has reminded V S Achuthanandan, Opposition Leader and his predecessor, that many of the project proposals in the ‘Emerging Kerala 2012’ were initiated by the LDF Government.

“The UDF Government is taking forward the initiatives of the Left Government, which is believed to have been mooted by the Left Government to expedite development in the state,” the Chief Minister said, in a reply to a letter forwarded by Achuthanandan.

Presenting details sought by Achuthanandan on three specific projects, Chandy reiterated that the former government had given the nod for projects and it was posted in the website http://www.emergingkerala2012.org/mega-projects.php long ago. “All the relevant documents can be presented,” the Chief Minister promised, repeating the same stance adopted while briefing the media after the UDF liaison committee meet on Thursday. Achuthanandan had sought details of the Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) in Kochi, National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (Kochi-Palakkad NIMZ project) and Electronics Hardware Park at Ambaloor in Kochi. Chandy pointed out that all the mentioned projects were decided by the LDF Government itself and found place in the declarations in the annual state budget also. “It is sad to note that a campaign is unleashed as if the projects are new and there is mystery behind it,” he said. The LDF Government had even come out with an order permitting the KSIDC to acquire 334 acres of land in Ambaloor.

“Governments will come and go. But the development process should continue uninterrupted. People are waiting with great hopes on the Emerging Kerala initiative and see to it that it evolves as a historic event,” Chandy concluded, once again pleading for the co-operation of the Opposition Leader for the initiative. However, Achuthanandan expressed dissatisfaction over the reply citing lack of clarity. He said that the clarification by the Chief Minister was not supported by documents and hence unacceptable.