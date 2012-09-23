The latest episode in a series of cancellations in the past couple of months has raised questions about the reliability of the national carrier.

Air India Express has cancelled as many as 168 trips over the past couple of months owing to various reasons, from pilot strike to route diversion.

The repeated cancellations have put the state government on the defensive.

NORKA Minister K C Joseph said the state government will take up the issue with the Prime Minister.

“We feel this a humiliation for the people of the state. Keralites in the Gulf sector are contributing the most to Air India’s revenues. However, they are treated worse by the national carrier,” he said.