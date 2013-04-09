CPI leader and AITUC general secretary Gurudas Dasgupta alleged that corporates were trying to influence leaders of two prominent national political parties ahead of the general elections in the country.

Attending a meet-the-press programme here on Monday, he said that Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi and Gujarat Chief minister and one of the frontrunners of the BJP for prime ministerial post Narendra Modi were being influenced by the corporate world.

‘’These two persons, contenders for the prime ministerial post are being influenced by the corporates so that none of their demands are overlooked if and when they occupy the prime ministerial chair,” he opined.

Dasgupta alleged that the corporates have begun their game even before the process for the next elections have started.

Both Congress and BJP are acting under the influence of corporates and they always protect their interests, he alleged.

The AITUC leader said that the UPA Government’s decision to decontrol sugar would lead to spiralling prices of commodities.

He criticised the JPC chairman P C Chacko for making the JPC ineffective.

‘’It appears that he wants to divert attention from the probe and is not keen on conducting the JPC meeting,’’ he said.

Criticising the government’s decision to allow private corporates to enter the banking business, he said it amounted to setting the clock back prior to the nationalisation of banks.

He said the two-day national strike held under the aegis of joint body of trade unions was a huge success and the unions were waiting for further talks with the Government.

In case of no action on the part of the government on their demands, trade unions would discuss further agitations. He claimed that AITUC had attained a membership of 1.42 crore.